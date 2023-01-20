Alexandria Area Cardinals pull ahead in the third to defeat River Lakes Stars

The Alexandria Area Cardinals were victorious on the road against the River Lakes Stars. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Alexandria Area pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

The Cardinals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Tyler Kludt scoring in the first period.

The Stars tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Blake Schultz struck, assisted by Jacob Philippi and Bennett Schultz.

The Cardinals took the lead in the first period when Keegan Lucy scored, assisted by Nick Peterson.

The Stars' Bradey Blaschko tied it up 2-2 halfway through the first period, assisted by Jacob Philippi and Blake Schultz.

The Cardinals took the lead early into the third period when Jack Breitzman found the back of the net, assisted by Matthew Hornstein.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third when Evan Anderson beat the goalie, assisted by Caleb Lind. The 4-2 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Stars host Becker/Big Lake on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers. The Cardinals visit Fergus Falls to play the Otters on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.