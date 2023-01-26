Alexandria Area Cardinals got a shut out against Willmar Cardinals

The Alexandria Area Cardinals picked up a decisive home win against the Willmar Cardinals. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The Cardinals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tyler Kludt. Jack Lamski assisted.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nick Peterson in the middle of the first, assisted by Keegan Lucy and Tyler Kludt.

The Cardinals' Leo Kompelien increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Zaven Noetzelman and Matthew Hornstein.

Evan Anderson scored early into the second period, assisted by Caleb Lind and Matthew Hornstein.

Joe Lamski increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period, assisted by Matthew Hornstein and Leo Kompelien.

Leo Kompelien increased the lead to 6-0 five minutes later, assisted by Joe Lamski and Kasen Muscha.

Jack Lamski increased the lead to 7-0 two minutes later, assisted by Cameron O'shea.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Zaven Noetzelman who increased the Cardinals' lead, assisted by Owen Draper and Cameron O'shea, late in the third. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Cardinals will play the Storm at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center, and the Cardinals will play the Tigers at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.