Alexandria Area Cardinals couldn't stop star-studded Roseau Rams from winning

The Roseau Rams and the Alexandria Area Cardinals met on Wednesday. Roseau came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-3.

The Rams started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Teagan LaPlante scoring in the first minute, assisted by Gavin Jensen and Preston Lundbohm.

The Rams increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Tanner George scored, assisted by Jake Halvorson and Aaron Wenlsoff.

The Rams scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 6-2 early in the third period when Gavin Olson netted one, assisted by Tyler Kludt and Joe Lamski.

Preston Lundbohm increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Alex Ballard and Gavin Jensen.

Zaven Noetzelman narrowed the gap to 7-3 six minutes later, assisted by Matthew Hornstein.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Rams will play the Magicians at 12:30 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena, and the Cardinals will play the Cougars at 10 a.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena.