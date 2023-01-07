Alexandria Area Cardinals couldn't stop star-studded Bemidji Lumberjacks from winning

The Alexandria Area Cardinals and the Bemidji Lumberjacks met on Friday. Bemidji came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-2.

The Lumberjacks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Max Fankhanel. Noah Mannausau and Austin Coe assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Benjamin O'Leary increased the lead to 4-2 in the third period, assisted by Peyton Neadeau.

Wyatt Mattfield increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Dominic Arndt and Noah Mannausau.

Next games:

The Cardinals host the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Lumberjacks will face Detroit Lakes on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.