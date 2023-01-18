Albert Lea Tigers' winning streak broken by Luverne Cardinals

The Albert Lea Tigers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Luverne Cardinals, Albert Lea was on a run of eight straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at Albert Lea City Arena finished 4-2 and the winning streak was ended.

The Cardinals took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Patrick Kroski. Brady Bork and Blaik Bork assisted.

Brady Bork scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Blaik Bork.

Midway through, Blaik Bork scored a goal, making the score 3-0.

Brock Behrend then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 4-0.

Tim Chalmers narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Josh Behrends.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Joseph Yoon, assisted by Max Edwin at 15:10 into the third period.

Next games:

The Cardinals play against Dodge County on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Tigers will face Austin on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena.