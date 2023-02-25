Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Albert Lea Tigers win over Winona Winhawks

The Albert Lea Tigers have won their knockout game against the Winona Winhawks 4-1, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 10:36 PM

The Albert Lea Tigers have won their knockout game against the Winona Winhawks 4-1, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Max Edwin. Tim Chalmers and Joseph Yoon assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0, after only 23 seconds into the second period when Jack Ladlie beat the goalie, assisted by Carson Severtson.

The Winhawks made it 2-1 with a goal from Teis Larsen.

Joseph Yoon increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jack Ladlie and Eli Farris.

Derrek Laite increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later.

