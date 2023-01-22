Albert Lea Tigers win on the road against Rochester John Marshall Rockets

The Albert Lea Tigers won the road game against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets 5-3 on Saturday.

The visiting Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Derrik Laite. Eli Farris and Joseph Yoon assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Joseph Yoon scored, assisted by Tim Chalmers and Jack Ladlie.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Mason Decker tied the game 3-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Brock Clarey and Ole Fevold.

Max Edwin took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Tim Chalmers and Eli Farris.

Jack Ladlie increased the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Joseph Yoon and Eli Farris.

The Tigers have now racked up six straight road wins.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Rockets will host the Winhawks at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center, and the Tigers will visit the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.