Albert Lea Tigers keep winning on the road – beat Winona Winhawks 5-2

The Albert Lea Tigers are enjoying playing on the road, and road win number seven in a row came at Bud King Ice Arena. The game finished 5-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:40 PM
Next games:

On Saturday, the Winhawks will host the Packers at 12 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena and the Tigers will play against the Scarlets at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.

