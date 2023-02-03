Albert Lea Tigers keep winning on the road – beat Winona Winhawks 5-2
The Albert Lea Tigers are enjoying playing on the road, and road win number seven in a row came at Bud King Ice Arena. The game finished 5-2.
The Albert Lea Tigers are enjoying playing on the road, and road win number seven in a row came at Bud King Ice Arena. The game finished 5-2.
Next games:
On Saturday, the Winhawks will host the Packers at 12 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena and the Tigers will play against the Scarlets at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.