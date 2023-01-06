Albert Lea Tigers keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Albert Lea Tigers as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Winona Winhawks, making it six in a row. They won 5-1 over Winona.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Joseph Yoon scored.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period when Joseph Yoon scored yet again, assisted by Sam Stay.

Teis Larsen narrowed the gap to 2-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Wesylee Kohner.

Jack Ladlie increased the lead to 3-1 only seconds later, assisted by Sam Stay and Joseph Yoon.

Logan Olsen increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Eli Farris and Tim Chalmers.

Connor Pirsig increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Joseph Yoon.

Next up:

The Tigers travel to the Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena. The Winhawks will face Red Wing at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.