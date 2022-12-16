Albert Lea Tigers get the better of Faribault Falcons

The Albert Lea Tigers got away with a win on Thursday in their road game against the Faribault Falcons. The game finished 3-2.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Edwin. Connor Pirsig assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Connor Pirsig late in the first, assisted by Logan Olsen.

Jack Ladlie scored midway through the second period.

The Falcons narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Logan Peroutka netted one, assisted by Oliver Linnemann.

The Falcons narrowed the gap again early in the third when Owen Nesburg scored, assisted by Oliver Linnemann.

Next games:

The Falcons travel to Waseca on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena. The Tigers will face Bloomington Kennedy on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.