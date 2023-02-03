Albert Lea Tigers dig deep in the third to win against Winona Winhawks

The Winona Winhawks and the visiting Albert Lea Tigers were tied going into the third, but Albert Lea pulled away for a 5-2 victory in game action.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Aven Prodzinski. Easton Kronebush assisted.

Eli Farris scored early into the second period, assisted by Joseph Yoon and Jack Ladlie.

Halfway through, Eli Farris scored a goal, assisted by Connor Pirsig, making the score 2-1.

Winhawks' John Vail tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Teis Larsen assisted.

Tim Chalmers took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Spencer VanBeek and Jaegar Miller.

Jaegar Miller increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Connor Pirsig and Tim Chalmers.

Jack Ladlie increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Joseph Yoon and Eli Farris.

The Tigers have now won seven straight road games.

Next up:

The Winhawks host the Austin Packers in the next game at home on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The same day, the Tigers will host the Scarlets at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.