Albert Lea Tigers claim win on the road against Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

A close game saw the Albert Lea Tigers just edge out the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

Albert Lea's Joseph Yoon scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Connor Pirsig. Joseph Yoon and Max Edwin assisted.

The Tigers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Storm play Wadena-Deer Creek away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Bloomington Kennedy at home on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.