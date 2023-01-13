Albert Lea Tigers beat in overtime the Mankato West Scarlets

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Albert Lea Tigers come away with the close win over the Mankato West Scarlets on the road on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

Albert Lea's Jack Ladlie scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Scarlets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Gage Schmidt. Carter Mihm and Jaeger Zimmerman assisted.

Max Edwin scored early into the second period.

Late, Blake Murphy scored a goal, assisted by Carter Mihm, making the score 2-1.

Jack Ladlie tied the game 2-2 late in the third period, assisted by Max Edwin. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 42 seconds before Jack Ladlie scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Max Edwin.

The Tigers have now won seven games in a row.

Coming up:

The Scarlets play Mankato East/Loyola away on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Tigers will face Red Wing at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.