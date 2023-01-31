Albert Lea Tigers beat Austin Packers

The Albert Lea Tigers won their home game against the Austin Packers on Monday, ending 8-1.

The Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Tim Chalmers. Joseph Yoon assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Eli Farris scored, assisted by Tim Chalmers and Joseph Yoon.

The Tigers' Tim Chalmers increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Joseph Yoon.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Joseph Yoon increased the lead to 7-1 in the third period.

Eli Farris increased the lead to 8-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Joseph Yoon.

Coming up:

The Tigers will travel to the Winona Winhawks on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena. The Packers will face Worthington at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.