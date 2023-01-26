After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Rock Ridge Wolverines
The game between the home team Rock Ridge Wolverines and the visiting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks finished 4-3 after drama in overtime. The result means that Rock Ridge's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Bobby Thornton scored the game-winning goal.
The Lumberjacks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Owen Wilson. Ethan Kilichowski and Lucas Rauner assisted.
The Lumberjacks' Joseph Antonutti increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Patrick Dunaiski and Cooper Ellena.
The Wolverines' Ryan Manninen narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Grady Dimberio.
Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 3-2 going in to the third period.
Sam Troutwine tied the game 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Zac Norberg. The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 2:50 before Bobby Thornton scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Patrick Dunaiski.
Coming up:
The Lumberjacks play against Bemidji on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The Wolverines will face Duluth Denfeld on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.