After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Rochester John Marshall Rockets

The game between the home team Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the visiting Owatonna Huskies finished 1-1. The result means that Rochester John Marshall's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Wednesday.

The visiting Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Mark Spurgeon.

Jayden Veney scored early into the second period, assisted by Mason Decker.

Next up:

The Rockets host the Faribault Falcons on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Huskies will face Austin at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.