After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Rochester John Marshall Rockets

The game between the home team Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the visiting Owatonna Huskies finished 1-1. The result means that Rochester John Marshall's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Wednesday.

img_500252283_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 15, 2023 10:33 PM

The visiting Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Mark Spurgeon.

Jayden Veney scored early into the second period, assisted by Mason Decker.

Next up:

The Rockets host the Faribault Falcons on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Huskies will face Austin at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.