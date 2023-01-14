After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Northfield Raiders

The game between the home team Northfield Raiders and the visiting Rochester Century Panthers finished 3-2 after an overtime drama. The result means that Northfield's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

Rochester Century's Aiden Emerich scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Panthers took the lead when Brody Josselyn scored assisted by Blake Kanz and Jack Ottman.

The Raiders made it 1-1 with a goal from Andrew Winter.

The Raiders took the lead, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Jake Geiger beat the goalie, assisted by Andrew Winter and Mike Fossum.

Aiden Emerich tied the game 2-2 six minutes later. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Aiden Emerich scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by T.J. Gibson and Kroix Klingfus.

Next up:

The Raiders travel to the Rochester Mayo Spartans on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Panthers will face Tartan on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.