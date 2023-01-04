SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Mayville-Portland

The game between the home team Red Lake Falls Eagles and the visiting Mayville-Portland finished 6-2. The result means that Mayville-Portland's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.

img_500212938_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 04, 2023 11:06 AM
Next games:

The Eagles play Grafton/Park River away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Mayville-Portland players will face Bagley/Fosston at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.