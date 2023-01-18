After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Duluth Denfeld Hunters

The game between the home team Duluth East Greyhounds and the visiting Duluth Denfeld Hunters finished 4-0. The result means that Duluth Denfeld's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.

Coming up:

The Hunters play against East Grand Forks on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center. The Greyhounds will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.