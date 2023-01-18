After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Duluth Denfeld Hunters
The game between the home team Duluth East Greyhounds and the visiting Duluth Denfeld Hunters finished 4-0. The result means that Duluth Denfeld's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.
The game between the home team Duluth East Greyhounds and the visiting Duluth Denfeld Hunters finished 4-0. The result means that Duluth Denfeld's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.
Coming up:
The Hunters play against East Grand Forks on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center. The Greyhounds will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.