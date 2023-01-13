After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Bagley/Fosston Flyers

The game between the home team Bagley/Fosston Flyers and the visiting MayPort Ice Dawgs finished 1-0. The result means that Bagley/Fosston's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Thursday.

MayPort's Jakob Korsmo scored the game-winning goal.

The Ice Dawgs first took the lead within the first minute of the third period, with a goal from Jakob Korsmo, assisted by Noah Mehus.

Next games:

The Flyers host Breckenridge on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. The Ice Dawgs will face Breckenridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.