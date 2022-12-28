After seven straight wins, the winning run has ended for New Ulm Eagles

The game between the home team Fergus Falls Otters and the visiting New Ulm Eagles finished 3-3. The result means that New Ulm's run of seven straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.

Six goals were scored in the first period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the first break.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Wednesday. The Otters will host the Fort Frances players at 7 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena, and the Eagles will visit the Lakers at 2:30 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena.