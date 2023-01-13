After seven straight wins, the winning run has ended for Hermantown Hawks

The game between the home team Hermantown Hawks and the visiting St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders finished 1-1. The result means that Hermantown's run of seven straight wins has come to an end on Thursday.

The Crusaders started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Cole Hwang scoring in the first period, assisted by John Hirschfeld and Cole Hwang.

The Hawks tied the game 1-1 late in the first period when George Peterson scored, assisted by Evan Gunderson.

Coming up:

The Hawks will travel to the Warroad Warriors on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Crusaders will face Alexandria Area at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.