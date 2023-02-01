After seven straight wins, the winning run has ended for East Grand Forks Green Wave
The game between home team East Grand Forks Green Wave and the visiting Moorhead Spuds finished 5-3. The result means that East Grand Forks' run of seven straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.
Coming up:
The Spuds play against Elk River/Zimmerman on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Purpur Arena. The Green Wave will face Grand Forks Central on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.