After nine straight wins, the winning run has ended for Rochester Mayo Spartans
The game between the home team Rochester Mayo Spartans and the visiting Rochester John Marshall Rockets finished 5-3. The result means that Rochester Mayo's run of nine straight wins has come to an end on Saturday.
Next games:
The Spartans host the Northfield Raiders on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Rockets will face Owatonna at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.