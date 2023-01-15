After nine straight wins, the winning run has ended for Rochester Mayo Spartans

The game between the home team Rochester Mayo Spartans and the visiting Rochester John Marshall Rockets finished 5-3. The result means that Rochester Mayo's run of nine straight wins has come to an end on Saturday.

Next games:

The Spartans host the Northfield Raiders on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Rockets will face Owatonna at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.