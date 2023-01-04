SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

The game between the home team Detroit Lakes Lakers and the visiting Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines finished 7-3. The result means that Wadena-Deer Creek's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 03, 2023 10:04 PM
Coming up:

On Friday the Lakers will play on the road against the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena, while the Wolverines will face the Bears home at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.

