After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

The game between the home team Detroit Lakes Lakers and the visiting Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines finished 7-3. The result means that Wadena-Deer Creek's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.

Coming up:

On Friday the Lakers will play on the road against the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena, while the Wolverines will face the Bears home at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.