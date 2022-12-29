After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Rochester Century Panthers

The game between the home team Rochester Century Panthers and the visiting Fargo South/Shanley Bruins finished 6-1. The result means that Rochester Century's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Wednesday.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sam Ovsak. Camden Myers assisted.

The Bruins' Gus Elbert increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first.

The Bruins scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Panthers host the East Ridge Raptors in the next game at home on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The same day, the Bruins will host the Spartans at 5:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.