After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Red Lake Falls Eagles
The game between the home team International Falls Broncos and the visiting Red Lake Falls Eagles finished 7-4. The result means that Red Lake Falls' run of five straight wins has come to an end on Friday.
Next up:
Both teams play again on Saturday with the Broncos hosting Proctor at 2 p.m. CST at Proctor, and the Eagles hosting Lake of the Woods at International Arena.