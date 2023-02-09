After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Detroit Lakes Lakers

The game between the home team Brainerd Warriors and the visiting Detroit Lakes Lakers finished 4-3. The result means that Detroit Lakes' run of five straight wins has come to an end on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Brady Johnson. John Finnegan assisted.

The Lakers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Ben Hines scored, assisted by Jacob Thomas.

The Warriors took the lead two minutes into the period when Brady Johnson netted one yet again, assisted by John Finnegan and Kade Stengrim.

Lakers' Ben Hines tallied a goal as he scored again, midway through, making the score 2-2. Easton Wahl and Jace Fields assisted.

The Warriors took the lead early in the third period when Martin Timmons found the back of the net, assisted by Carter Gustason.

Kalvin Stengrim increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third, assisted by Kale Koop.

Chase Kukowski narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Jace Fields.

Coming up:

The Warriors host the Willmar Cardinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Lakers will face Wadena-Deer Creek on the road on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.