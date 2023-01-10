After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The game between the home team Stillwater Area Ponies and the visiting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks finished 4-3 after drama in overtime. The result means that Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Monday.

Stillwater's Carson Kingbay scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Ponies took the lead when Ty Tuccitto scored assisted by Will Kane and Blaine Batchelor.

The Lumberjacks made it 1-1 with a goal from Patrick Dunaiski.

The Lumberjacks made it 2-1 halfway through when Joseph Antonutti scored the first goal, assisted by Lucas Rauner and Dayne Painovich.

Blaine Batchelor tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Will Kane.

Ben Peterson took the lead one minute later.

Patrick Dunaiski tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Jace Stewart and Joseph Antonutti. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 7:46 before Carson Kingbay scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Morgan Spetz and Ty Tuccitto.

Next up:

The Ponies play Lakeville North away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Duluth Marshall at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.