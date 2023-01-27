After 16 straight wins, the winning run has ended for Chanhassen Storm

The game between the home team Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights and the visiting Chanhassen Storm finished 4-1. The result means that Chanhassen's run of 16 straight wins has come to an end on Thursday.

Next up:

The Red Knights host Waconia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center. The Storm host Bloomington Jefferson to play the Jaguars on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.