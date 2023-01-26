Aden Springer scores four in Greenway Raiders win over Lake of the Woods Bears

Aden Springer struck four times as the Greenway Raiders beat the Greenway Raiders 5-4 on the road.

Dylan Villenueve also scored a goal for Greenway, while Lake of the Woods' goals came through Jordan Kvernen and Cole Cook .

Greenway's Aden Springer scored the game-winning goal.

The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Villenueve. Gino Troumbly assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Aden Springer scored, assisted by Cole Donahue.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Jordan Kvernen late into the first, assisted by Charlie Eck and Randy Wood.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Raiders.

The Bears narrowed the gap again in the third period when Jordan Kvernen netted one, assisted by Randy Wood.

Cole Cook tied it up 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Brant Baron and Nicholas Tiboni.

Aden Springer took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Keller Mitchell.

Next games:

In the next round on Friday, the Bears will face Detroit Lakes on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena, while the Raiders host Thief River Falls at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.