Achtor's two goals net Hayward victory over North Shore Storm

The Hayward won against the hosting North Shore Storm on Thursday, ending 5-1.

The Hayward players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Monte Goold "C". Nate Olson assisted.

Jake Stadler scored early in the second period, assisted by Cole Anderson.

Midway through, the Hayward players made it 2-1 with a goal from Maddox Achtor.

Kaleb Rasmussen then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Nate Olson and John Hanson assisted.

The Hayward players increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Keegan Walsh scored, assisted by Sam Schmidt.

Maddox Achtor increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later.