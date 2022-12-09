Achtor's two goals net Hayward victory over North Shore Storm
The Hayward won against the hosting North Shore Storm on Thursday, ending 5-1.
The Hayward players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Monte Goold "C". Nate Olson assisted.
Jake Stadler scored early in the second period, assisted by Cole Anderson.
Midway through, the Hayward players made it 2-1 with a goal from Maddox Achtor.
Kaleb Rasmussen then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Nate Olson and John Hanson assisted.
The Hayward players increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Keegan Walsh scored, assisted by Sam Schmidt.
Maddox Achtor increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later.