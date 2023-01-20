A win at last for St. Cloud Tigers

The St. Cloud Tigers have ended their unfortunate run of six straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Brainerd Warriors. The game finished 5-1.

The hosting Tigers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Sheldon Shyiak scoring in the first period, assisted by Andrew Cumming and Reece Gronseth.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Lukas O'Donnell halfway through the first period, assisted by Reece Gronseth and Andrew Cumming.

The Warriors' Dylan Wikoff narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Mitch Brau and Holden Larson.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-1, after only 39 seconds into the second period when Ben Eiynck netted one, assisted by Andrew Cumming and Sheldon Shyiak.

Andrew Cumming increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Lukas O'Donnell.

Max Kiffmeyer increased the lead to 5-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Jack Fitch and Connor Wavrin.

Next games:

The Warriors play against Moorhead on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Tigers will face Willmar on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.