A win at last for Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Spring Lake Park Panthers have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots. The game finished 3-1.

The Panthers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jacob Rombach. Brody Herzog and Carter Wolter assisted.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Jacob Rombach scored again, assisted by Teddy Wackman and John Ross.

Emmett Eischens scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Tommy Rust and Oscar Andestic .

The Panthers increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Drew Lindquist found the back of the net, assisted by Teddy Wackman and Jacob Rombach. The 3-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Scots host St. Paul Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena. The Panthers visit South St. Paul to play the Packers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.