A win at last for South St. Paul Packers

The South St. Paul Packers have ended their unfortunate run of 16 straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots. The game finished 3-1.

The Packers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Joe Schaefer scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jack McClellan .

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jacob Bann scored.

Tim Krech increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Ray Rosales and Brody Shepard .

Isaac Johnson narrowed the gap to 3-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Charlie Eischens.

Coming up:

The Packers play against Tartan on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena. The Scots will face St. Paul Academy on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.