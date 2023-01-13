A win at last for Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm have ended their unfortunate run of seven straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Willmar Cardinals. The game finished 8-5.

Coming up:

The Cardinals travel to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Storm host Mora-Milaca to play the Mustangs on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.