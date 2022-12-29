A win at last for Proctor Rails

The Proctor Rails have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Somerset. The game finished 5-0.

The Rails took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Carson Pavlowich. Tanner Ross assisted.

Tanner Ross scored in the second period, assisted by Austin Bryant and Carson Pavlowich.

Nolan Okstad then tallied a goal in the middle of the second period, making the score 3-0. Frank Amendola and Wyatt Meineheine assisted.

Eli Seguin increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Carson Pavlowich and Tanner Ross.

The Rails made it 5-0 when Anthony Launderville beat the goalie, assisted by Dylan Davidson and AJ Reyelts halfway through the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Rails will host the Orioles at 5:30 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Arena, and the Somerset players will visit the Hilltoppers at 4:30 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.