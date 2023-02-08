A win at last for Pine City Area Dragons

The Pine City Area Dragons have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Becker/Big Lake Eagles. The game finished 5-3.

Next games:

The Dragons play against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. The Eagles will face Bagley/Fosston on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.