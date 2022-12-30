A win at last for Owatonna Huskies

The Owatonna Huskies have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Anoka Tornadoes. The game finished 3-1.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Andrew Mitchel scored, assisted by Benjamin Bangs.

Andrew Mitchel then tallied a goal as he scored again, early, making the score 3-0. Benjamin Bangs assisted.

Ryan Barthel narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Alan Vokaty.

Coming up:

The Huskies play Rochester Mayo away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Tornadoes will face Northern Edge at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.