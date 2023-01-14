A win at last for Lake of the Woods Bears

The Lake of the Woods Bears have ended their unfortunate run of nine straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves. The game finished 6-4.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Timberwolves will face WSFLG at home at 2 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails, while the Bears host St. Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. CST at International Arena.