A win at last for Hopkins Royals

The Hopkins Royals have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the St. Paul Johnson Governors. The game finished 8-2.

The visiting Governors started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Isaiah Henderson scoring in the first period, assisted by Nolan Hawkins.

The Royals tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Leo Carter in the first period, assisted by Zander Brown.

The Royals took the lead in the middle of the first period when Zander Brown scored, assisted by Weston Danks.

The Royals' Suede Milless increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Weston Schenkelberg.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Royals led 5-2 going in to the third period.

Zander Brown increased the lead to 6-2 early in the third period, assisted by Leo Carter.

Brady Landschoot increased the lead to 7-2 six minutes later, assisted by William Degan.

Louis DeGiulio increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Weston Schenkelberg.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Royals hosting the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion, and the Governors playing the Spartans at 6:30 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena.