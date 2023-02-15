A win at last for Hastings Raiders

The Hastings Raiders have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the East Ridge Raptors. The game finished 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brody Carlson. Blake Vandehoef assisted.

Jon Harris scored early into the second period, assisted by Mark DeNoyer.

Halfway through, Brady Knutsen scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Blake Vandehoef increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Eddie Peine and Mark DeNoyer.

Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Raptors will face Roseville Area on the road at 7:30 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena, while the Raiders host South St. Paul at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.