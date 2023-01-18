A win at last for Forest Lake Rangers

The Forest Lake Rangers have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Coon Rapids Cardinals. The game finished 5-2.

The Cardinals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tyler Barsness. Nate Klinsing and Ben Kish assisted.

Caden Speidel scored early in the second period, assisted by Riley Middendorf.

Emik Hauer then tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Elias Studier assisted.

Midway through, Elias Studier scored a goal, assisted by Ryan Kapphahn and Blake Jacobson, making the score 3-1.

Ben Kish narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Tyler Barsness and Cayden Alphin.

Emik Hauer increased the lead to 4-2 eight minutes later.

Emik Hauer increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Rangers face Cretin-Derham Hall at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center and the Cardinals take on Anoka on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.