A win at last for Fergus Falls Otters

The Fergus Falls Otters have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Brainerd Warriors. The game finished 3-2.

Coming up:

The Warriors host Sartell on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Otters will face Willmar on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.