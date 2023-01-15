A win at last for Breck Mustangs

The Breck Mustangs have ended their unfortunate run of seven straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the St. Cloud Tigers. The game finished 4-3.

Breck's Ben Amato scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Andrew Cumming scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Lukas O'Donnell.

Ben Amato scored early into the second period, assisted by Garrett Trench.

The Tigers made it 2-1 with a goal from Ben Eiynck.

Andrew Cumming increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period.

Nate Miller narrowed the gap to 3-2 four minutes later, assisted by Luke Kern.

Luke Kern tied it up 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Nate Miller.

Ben Amato took the lead one minute later, assisted by Paddy Greene and Garrett Trench.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Tigers hosting the Lumberjacks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex and the Mustangs visiting the Bears at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.