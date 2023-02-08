A win at last for Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Farmington Tigers. The game finished 6-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Fisher Hatfield scored assisted by Cole Sieben.

Midway through, Nolan Mickelson scored a goal, assisted by Ian Davis, making the score 2-0.

Liam Hull then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-0. Jack Machacek assisted.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 3-1, after only 57 seconds into the third period when Matthew Allard beat the goalie, assisted by Luke Rice and Kellen Conway.

Cole Sieben increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Meyer Kreutzmann.

Nick Lind increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Gabe Anderson.

Kellen Conway narrowed the gap to 5-2 only seconds later, assisted by Zach Rouleau and Jacob Miller.

Liam Hull increased the lead to 6-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Ethan Gores.

Next up:

The Eagles host Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center. The Tigers will face Lakeville South on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena.