A win at last for Anoka Tornadoes

The Anoka Tornadoes have ended their unfortunate run of six straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Spring Lake Park Panthers. The game finished 6-3.

The Tornadoes took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kadden Soukoup. Ben Fiocello assisted.

The Tornadoes increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Hunter Brunner scored, assisted by Teddy Mitshulis.

The Panthers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Connor Larsen late in the first, assisted by John Ross and Drew Lindquist.

The Panthers tied the score 2-2, after only 42 seconds into the second period when Connor Larsen beat the goalie again, assisted by Brody Herzog and Mason White.

The Panthers took the lead, after only four seconds into the third period when John Ross found the back of the net.

The Tornadoes tied the score 3-3 within the first minute of the third period when Ben Fiocello netted one, assisted by Hayden Ceaser and Joshua Graske.

The Tornadoes took the lead early into the third when Alan Vokaty scored.

Joshua Graske increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Barthel and Parker Nedland.

Hayden Ceaser increased the lead to 6-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Jackson Provoncha and Ben Fiocello.

Next up:

The Panthers play Elk River/Zimmerman away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center. The Tornadoes will face Southwest Christian at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.