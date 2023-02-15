A point at last for Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars have ended their unfortunate run of seven straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles – even if it wasn't a win. The game finished 3-3.

The Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Sam Arendt. Jack Machacek and Carter Ranning assisted.

The Eagles' Cole Sieben increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Carter Ranning and Ian Davis.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Jaguars.

Sam Arendt tied it up 3-3 late in the third period, assisted by Eli Wells and Nolan Mickelson.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Eagles host Mounds View at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden and the Jaguars welcome the Buffalo Bison at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.