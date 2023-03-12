5 from Edina, 4 from Minnetonka highlight Class AA all-tournament team

ST. PAUL — Five players from Edina and four from the state champion Minnetonka Skippers were named to the Class AA all-tournament team at the conclusion of the state championship game on Saturday.

The full team is available below.

2023 MSHSL Boys Hockey Class AA All-Tournament Team

Jack Erickson, G, Hill-Murray

Landon Cottingham, D, Hill-Murray

Gavyn Thoreson, F, Andover

Bobby Cowan, F, Edina

Ryan Flaherty, F, Edina

Jackson Nevers, F, Edina

Charlie Sandven, D, Edina

Robbie Clarkowski, G, Edina

Hagen Burrows, F, Minnetonka

Gavin Garry, F, Minnetonka

John Stout, D, Minnetonka

Liam Hupka, D, Minnetonka

2023 Class AA Herb Brooks Award Winner

Jack Erickson, G, Hill-Murray