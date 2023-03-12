5 from Edina, 4 from Minnetonka highlight Class AA all-tournament team
Five players from Edina and four from the state champion Minnetonka Skippers were named to the Class AA all-tournament team at the conclusion of the state championship game on Saturday.
The full team is available below.
2023 MSHSL Boys Hockey Class AA All-Tournament Team
- Jack Erickson, G, Hill-Murray
- Landon Cottingham, D, Hill-Murray
- Gavyn Thoreson, F, Andover
- Bobby Cowan, F, Edina
- Ryan Flaherty, F, Edina
- Jackson Nevers, F, Edina
- Charlie Sandven, D, Edina
- Robbie Clarkowski, G, Edina
- Hagen Burrows, F, Minnetonka
- Gavin Garry, F, Minnetonka
- John Stout, D, Minnetonka
- Liam Hupka, D, Minnetonka
2023 Class AA Herb Brooks Award Winner
- Jack Erickson, G, Hill-Murray
1/12: Hill-Murray goaltender Jack Erickson (33) catches a shot by Minnetonka forward Sam Scheetz (21) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
2/12: Hill-Murray defender Landon Cottingham (20) skates the puck past Minnetonka forward Ashton Schultz (11) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
3/12: Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) and Minnetonka forward Gavin Garry (15) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
4/12: Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) keeps Moorhead defender Aiden Dufault (6) from stealing the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
5/12: Cretin-Durham Hall forward Chuck Owens (11) and Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
6/12: Edina forward Jackson Nevers (18) moves the puck against Cretin-Durham Hall in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
7/12: Edina defender Charlie Sandven (14) scores in double overtime against Moorhead for the win Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
8/12: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) stops a shot by Cretin-Durham Hall forward Max Anderson (17) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
9/12: Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows (19) celebrates a goal against Hill-Murray in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
10/12: Minnetonka forward Gavin Garry (15) watches his shot bounce off the goal behind Hill-Murray goaltender Jack Erickson (33) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
11/12: Minnetonka defender John Stout (23) goes in to make the winning goal against Hill-Murray in overtime Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
12/12: Minnetonka defender Liam Hupka (17) passes the puck in front of Hill-Murray defender Graham Greeder (19) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Many of this year's state champions were young fans in attendance when Minnetonka won its first state title in 2018.
The championship match was a close one, but the Skippers came out on top 2-1. The game-winning goal was scored by sophomore Ashton Schultz.
