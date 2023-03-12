Sponsored By
5 from Edina, 4 from Minnetonka highlight Class AA all-tournament team

Five players from Edina and four from the state champion Minnetonka Skippers were named to the Class AA all-tournament team at the conclusion of the state championship game on Saturday.

Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_0203.jpg
Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows (19) celebrates his goal with teammates Minnetonka forward Gavin Garry (15) and Minnetonka defender Liam Hupka (17) against Hill-Murray in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
By Sydney Wolf and Eli Swanson
March 11, 2023 09:21 PM

The full team is available below.

2023 MSHSL Boys Hockey Class AA All-Tournament Team

  • Jack Erickson, G, Hill-Murray
  • Landon Cottingham, D, Hill-Murray
  • Gavyn Thoreson, F, Andover
  • Bobby Cowan, F, Edina
  • Ryan Flaherty, F, Edina
  • Jackson Nevers, F, Edina
  • Charlie Sandven, D, Edina
  • Robbie Clarkowski, G, Edina
  • Hagen Burrows, F, Minnetonka
  • Gavin Garry, F, Minnetonka
  • John Stout, D, Minnetonka
  • Liam Hupka, D, Minnetonka
mshsl page boys promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:55 PM

2023 Class AA Herb Brooks Award Winner

  • Jack Erickson, G, Hill-Murray
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_0038.jpg
1/12: Hill-Murray goaltender Jack Erickson (33) catches a shot by Minnetonka forward Sam Scheetz (21) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_0294.jpg
2/12: Hill-Murray defender Landon Cottingham (20) skates the puck past Minnetonka forward Ashton Schultz (11) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Andover_1261.jpg
3/12: Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) and Minnetonka forward Gavin Garry (15) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0368.jpg
4/12: Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) keeps Moorhead defender Aiden Dufault (6) from stealing the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0976.jpg
5/12: Cretin-Durham Hall forward Chuck Owens (11) and Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0052.jpg
6/12: Edina forward Jackson Nevers (18) moves the puck against Cretin-Durham Hall in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_2069.jpg
7/12: Edina defender Charlie Sandven (14) scores in double overtime against Moorhead for the win Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0669.jpg
8/12: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) stops a shot by Cretin-Durham Hall forward Max Anderson (17) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_0196.jpg
9/12: Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows (19) celebrates a goal against Hill-Murray in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_0339.jpg
10/12: Minnetonka forward Gavin Garry (15) watches his shot bounce off the goal behind Hill-Murray goaltender Jack Erickson (33) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_1665.jpg
11/12: Minnetonka defender John Stout (23) goes in to make the winning goal against Hill-Murray in overtime Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_0032.jpg
12/12: Minnetonka defender Liam Hupka (17) passes the puck in front of Hill-Murray defender Graham Greeder (19) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
