High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys
|
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets

Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.

Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Andover forward Cayden Casey (15) celebrates his goal with fans against Hill-Murray during the second period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 09:05 PM
Class A Section Brackets

Section 1A

Section 2A

Section 3A

Section 4A

Section 5A

Section 6A

Section 7A

Section 8A

Warroad vs Hermantown_1535.jpg
Class AA Section Brackets

Section 1AA

Section 2AA

Section 3AA

Section 4AA

Section 5AA

Section 6AA

Section 7AA

Section 8AA

